Guy Who Chased Down Tassie Devil For His Lindt Says He Still Scoffed Entire Thing

Speaking to the Hit Network this morning, the man behind the 'Tassie Devil's Got My Lindt!' video revealed exactly what went down in the chase.

He told us that he was on a hike on Maria Island, Tassie at the time, and was very much looking forward to hoeing into his Lindt before the thief struck!

Take a listen below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.