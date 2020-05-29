Guy Sebastian And His Talented Brothers Are Ready To Beat You In Hit Virtual Trivia

- Entertainment NewsGuy Sebastian And His Talented Brothers Are Ready To Beat You In Hit Virtual Trivia
"Would be a nice gift for Mum & Dad!"
With the highly anticipated return of The Voice, the Hit Network spoke with judge Guy Sebastian who revealed not only is his brother(and Voice contestant) Chris, a force to be reckoned with, but his two other brothers as well.
When asked if they'd have a crack at Hit Virtual Trivia together, he didn't knock it back!
Speaking to Hughesy & Ed this week, Guy also revealed he *may* have had Coronavirus back in December!
