Guy Sebastian Welled Up Watching His Little Brother's The Voice Audition And It Was Too Pure To Handle

You'd better have a box of tissues handy, because emotions were high last night as The Voice judge Guy Sebastian watched his little brother Chris audition for the series singing Labrinth's Jealous.

After one line, it was pretty obvious Guy knew what was going on. I mean, they are brothers after all. But surprisingly Boy George still beat him in turning his chair, with Guy following just seconds after.

The big bro was instantly crying tears of pride, and honestly we were all right there with him. It's nearly as emotional as the 2003 Australian Idol finale.

^ Guy shared the moments backstage leading up to his brother's performance on Twitter

Kelly and Delta both turned soon after, and if you have even the slightest suspicions of family perks coming into play, think again; Chris has some serious talent and this 👏 cover 👏 is 👏 flawless 👏

Delta recognises Chris from his appearance in season 1 of the series, when he chose Team Seal, but Boy George and Kelly have no clue what's happening or why everyone else is crying. It's like trying to make yourself cry in a sad movie just to fit in.

Eventually she has enough of being excluded from the drama: "Chris, what's your last name?"

"SEBASTIAN!" we all scream at our screens in unison.

Fast forwarding through the touching reunion that follows, Chris chooses Team Kelly, and Guy follows him backstage to hug him mum, which is where that tissue box makes a comeback. It's pure. It's heartfelt. It's the peak of family television.

^ This boy is too wholesome

And while we're all sitting on the edge of our rotating seats waiting to see how Chris will fare in the season ahead, there's really only one thing we want... when are we going to get the Sebastian duet we're craving?! ​

Check out Chris' incredible audition video below:

Catch up on all the latest celebrity gossip...