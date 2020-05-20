- Entertainment NewsGuy Sebastian Reveals The Emotional Moment He Realises His Brother Is A Contestant On This Season's The Voice
Guy Sebastian Reveals The Emotional Moment He Realises His Brother Is A Contestant On This Season's The Voice
This is TOO cute!
Chanel 9
Even though the iconic red chairs have been moved, we still can't wait to see the return of this seasons, The Voice!
Guy Sebastian told Adelaide's Bec & Cosi that not only does he cry but he discovers that his brother is a contestant!
Tune in below to hear just exactly what goes down:
Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.