Guy Sebastian Reveals His Brother Didn't Actually Apply For The Voice He Was Asked To Come Back

The plot thickens.

Article heading image for Guy Sebastian Reveals His Brother Didn't Actually Apply For The Voice He Was Asked To Come Back

The Voice AU

Well, well, well...do with this information what you will.

Guy Sebastian joined Perth's Xavier, Juelz & Pete who not only spoke about the controversy around his brother's return on this seasons The Voice but that he was actually asked to come back!

Tune in below to find out why!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts. 

27 July 2020

the voice australia
chris sebastian
Guy Sebastian
conspiracy theory
Listen Live!
the voice australia
chris sebastian
Guy Sebastian
conspiracy theory
the voice australia
chris sebastian
Guy Sebastian
conspiracy theory
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs