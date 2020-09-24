Guy Sebastian Piles On The PDA With New Single

Guy Sebastian is back in our lives with a good dose of something we all need right now, LOVE!

Guy dropped his new single today called 'Love On Display' from his upcoming album T.R.U.T.H and the hit is an upbeat tune about not being shy about the one you love!

No complaints from us Guy - the more love the better!

When talking about his album Guy said "I wanted to create something that was about my life, the things that I've been through and my truths." T.R.U.T.H. paints the portrait of an artist at the top of his game and his most profound work to date. "I know who I am and I'm unashamed as well," Guy says. "I'm not trying to be something that I'm not. I learned A LOT about myself. I learned A LOT about others. I learned that if you let the actions of others permanently tarnish your view of humanity, ultimately you lose. If your faith in the goodness of people doesn’t recover, it can stop the RIGHT people from coming into your life. More than anything I’ve learned the importance of having the right team around you, and what great things can be achieved when you do.”

You can get your hands on Love On Display here before T.R.U.T.H drops on October 16.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!