Guy Sebastian Isn’t Sure If He’s Returning To ‘The Voice’ After Last Year’s Drama

"I got a little lost last year"

Guy Sebastian's brand new album, T.R.U.T.H, is finally here! 

Speaking with the Hit Network’s Fifi, Fev & Byron this morning, Guy revealed his kids actually make an appearance on the new album!

He also opened up about his hesitations to return for the next season of The Voice after “too much bickering” last year.

Entertainment News Team

16 October 2020

