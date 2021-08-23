Guy Sebastian Drops Stunning New Video For Latest Hit

Guy Sebastian has returned to our TV's as a coach on The Voice but has also returned with his seventh single from his album T.R.U.T.H called, Believer.

In the stunning video, we see Guy wandering through the wilderness and is even visited by a symbolic bird...

When talking about the song, Guy revealed "Believer’ is a really special song to me, written for my Jules. When I performed this as part of the Ridin’ With You tour I heard from so many of you that you loved this one..."

You can get your hands on 'Believer' here.

