Guy Sebastian Defends Cheating Claims On The Voice AU!

Guy Sebastian joined the radio hosts of the Hit Network earlier this morning to be confronted with questions about his CHEATING allegations on The Voice AU!

Guy was in hot water when viewers felt it was unfair his brother and mates were contestants on the show...

LISTEN HERE TO WHAT GUY SEBASTIAN HAD TO SAY:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.

5 Cold Hard Facts Why Hamish Blake & Zoe Foster Blake Are The Greatest Couple of All Time...