Guy Sebastian Confirms Which Australian Idol Star He Wants To Collab With Next!
NO WAY.
He is the master of many talents, with everything from golf to music covered!
The Voice host, Guy Sebastian caught up with the Hit Network's Jimmy & Nath about his new single Believer, that time he performed with the Wiggles, the music he is loving at the moment and who he would actually do a collab with next!
Take a listen to find out below:
Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:
Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!