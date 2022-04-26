Guy Makes Girlfriend Take 'Etiquette Class' Before Meeting His Parents

Meeting the parents of a new partner is already daunting, but what this one boyfriend has done ahead of it has made things 10 times worse!

Taking to Reddit, a guy has admitted that he signed his girlfriend of three months up for an 'etiquette class' ahead of meeting his parents.

His reasoning was that he was from a 'more privileged' upbringing, while his girlfriend lacked the manners he believed his parents would expect her to have.

You can read the full post here.

With the post being met with outrage for the girlfriend, Mike E & Emma were curious to hear what the 'correct etiquette' should be when meeting your significant others parents for the first time.

We spoke to Director of the Australian School of Etiquette, Zarife Hardy to find out!