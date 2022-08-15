Gunman On The Run Following Shooting In Leeming

Police are hunting for a gunman following a shooting in Perth’s southern suburbs early this morning.

Police headed to a home at the Barra Close, Leeming after a weapon, believed to be a shotgun, was fired at about 1.20am.

No one was hurt and those involved were known to each other.

A neighbour said they heard two shots fired during the night.

It is believed a young family reside at the residence.

A large police presence still remains at the home.

It is unknown whether the incident is linked to outlaw motorcycle gangs, but there is currently no evidence to show they were involved at this stage.

