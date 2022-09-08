Gunman Live Streams Shooting Spree In Memphis

DEVELOPING: Police in the Memphis have urged people to be alert for a gunman who has live-streamed his shooting spree on social media.

They have identified the suspect as being 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly.

The number of victims and their conditions wasn't known.

The official Memphis Police Twitter account warned resident to stay indoors as the situation unfolded.

"The suspect is still at large. If you do not have to be out, stay indoors until this is resolved."

More to come.

