Gunman Linked To Newton Shooting Found Dead

South Australian Police have found the body of a 19-year-old man near the River Torrens, after he was linked to a shooting in Newton on Tuesday.

The teen was made a suspect when an 81-year-old male was rushed to the Royal Adelaide Hospital after being shot in the arm and leg.

Emergency crews rushed to Liascos Avenue in Newton, around 4pm. Police say the man is in a stable condition recovering in hospital.

The suspect's body was found several hours after the shooting at the elderly man's home.

Police discovered a vehicle linked to the shooting on Gorge Road around 7pm, belonging to the suspected gunman.

"About 9:30pm they actually located the body of a 19-year-old man believed to be the suspect. It was located near the River Torrens at Athelstone," Senior Constable Kylee Simpson said.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious."

A coroner's report will be prepared by police.

"It's such a fresh investigation that they want to piece all parts of the jigsaw together so that's why we do ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," Constable Simpson said.

