Guitarist Carlos Santana Collapses On Stage During Michigan Performance

Guitarist Carlos Santana has been hospitalised after collapsing on stage while performing in Michigan on Tuesday evening.

Santana was performing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston when the incident occurred.

Medics rushed onto the stage to treat the 74-year-old who waived at his fans before being wheeled away.

Paramedics transported Santana to a nearby hospital where he is now in stable condition.

According to Santana’s manager, the 74-year-old had collapsed after suffering from “exhaustion and dehydration”.

Following Santana’s collapse, the 74-year-old’s team have made the decision to postpone his next performance in Burgettstown in Pennsylvania.

Santana has since posted a status on his Facebook assuring his fans that he is “good and taking it easy”.

“Thank you for your precious prayers,” - Carlos Santana

“Cindy and I we are good just taking it easy forgot to eat and drink water so I dehydrated and passed out blessings and miracles to you all.”

