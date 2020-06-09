Guessing Famous Singers From Their Reality Show Audition Tapes Is Actually Really Hard

Can you tell who it is?

Article heading image for Guessing Famous Singers From Their Reality Show Audition Tapes Is Actually Really Hard

Nine

This season of The Voice has already seen reality TV 'all stars' including Natalie Gauci rolling through blind auditions, with the show's judges not believing their ears...or eyes!

We wanted to put to the test just how recognisable these famous singer voices are from their OG reality TV audition tapes, and it was really hard!

Do you recognise these famous vocals? Listen below!

The Voice
TV
Entertainment
Listen Live!
