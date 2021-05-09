Guess What? We Have A Celebrity Apprentice Australia Air Date!

We FINALLY have an air date for the new season of Celebrity Apprentice Australia! It's set to be the most drama-filled, record-breaking season to date and we can't wait to be invited into the boardroom of CEO Lord Alan Sugar!

The respected and feared British billionaire and business magnate will be guided by his two trusted advisors - Boost Juice pioneer Janine Allis, and fashion designer Lorna Jane Clarkson.

As for the celebs, we will see 14 of them from different fields, as they compete to raise money for a charity close to their heart. The overall winner of the series will also earn a further $100,000 in prize money!

Lorna Jane Clarkson, Lord Alan Sugar & Janine Allis. Image: supplied Lorna Jane Clarkson, Lord Alan Sugar & Janine Allis. Image: supplied

Before we get into the air date, let's recap who we can expect to see:

ARIA Award-winning pop duo, The Veronicas – Lisa and Jess Origliasso

English comedian and actor, Ross Noble

Judge on The Block, interior designer and writer, Shaynna Blaze

Winner of Australian Survivor: All-Stars and international model, David Genat

Star of Married at First Sight and social media influencer, Martha Kalifatidis

Writer, comedian, and star of Here Come the Habibs, Rob Shehadie

Iconic fashion designer and artist, Camilla Franks

ARIA Award-winning artist, Anthony Callea

Professional surfer and Instagram star, Alex Hayes

Celebrity personal trainer, author and TV personality, Michelle Bridges

One half of Nova FM’s Fitzy & Wippa radio show, Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli

The most successful woman in Australian Ninja Warrior history and Olympic gymnast, Olivia Vivian

Just some of the celebrities with advisor, Lorna Jane Clarkson. Image: supplied Just some of the celebrities with advisor, Lorna Jane Clarkson. Image: supplied

PLUS! Two surprise celebrity recruits:

Three-time AFL champion with Hawthorn, Josh Gibson

Former Miss Universe Australia and 9News Perth weather presenter, Scherri-Lee Biggs

Now, when can we expect Celebrity Apprentice to air? Pencil in Sunday, May 23 on Channel 9 and 9Now!

