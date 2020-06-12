GUESS WHAT! Coachella Has Announced 2021 Dates!

GOOD NEWS! Sooo, it looks like Coachella will be kickin' off in 2021, after launching new proposed dates which will honour 2020 ticket holders or, they'll issue a refund.

This comes after they announced Coachella & Stagecoach 2020 will not take place in October after being rescheduled due to the coronavirus.

The statement said, "This is not the future that any of us hoped to confront, but our main focus remains the well-being of our fans, staff, artists, desert partners and everyone involved in the festival."

BUT...what about the lineup?!

So, when will Coachella go ahead in 2021 & will it have the same lineup? Find out below!

