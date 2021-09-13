There are welfare concerns for a couple that went missing in the Wheatbelt.

John and Minela left Bindoon to travel 155km to Westdale over the weekend. The alarm was raised after John failed to turn up to work on Saturday.

Growing fears for missing Wheatbelt couple

The couple has not been seen or heard from since Friday, the family is now pleading for help from the public.

The couple was travelling with their dog and driving a purple Holden Commodore ute with the registration 1GPW663.

John is 187cm tall with fair skin, long red hair, and hazel eyes. Minela is 158cm tall with fair skin and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

