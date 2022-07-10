Grocery Price Hikes Hit Low-Income Families At The Hip Pocket

Rising grocery prices continue to place additional pressure on low-income families.

Impacting more than just the fruit and vege sector, the latest data reveals every supermarket aisle has been hit by price hikes.

Researchers from Deakin University’s Institute for Health Transformation compared the price of 28 staple items between June 2020 and June 2022, amid growing concerns some lower socioeconomic families are spending more than 40% of their income on groceries.

Christina Zorbas, a researcher at Deakin University, said the ongoing price rises reflected a “crisis”.

“Dairy produce, yoghurt and cheese, meat – chicken and mince, bread, pasta and rice … have gone up 5% to 10%,” she told The Guardian.

Zorbas said the price hikes have impacted every supermarket isle except for junk food.

“The consumer price index that got released in the last quarter shows fruit and vegetables went up 7% across the board everything else went up 4%.

“You see the disparity between healthy and less healthy, takeaway foods have gone up by 1%,” Zorbas said.

The research showed that the price of spaghetti increased by 13%, while potatoes jumped by 12% and milk has gone up 9%.

“Exacerbated health inequality” Deakin University has called on the government to subsidise growers until the crisis was over.

“We need subsidies going towards farmers that produce healthy foods,” Zorbas said.

“The sugar industry is heavily subsided, the farmers need money so I’m not against it, but it is the same way that the fossil fuel industry is heavily subsidised.

“Why can’t we be giving more money to farmers who make the food that is so important for health and wellbeing?,” she asked.

Kristin O’Connell, a spokesperson from the Antipoverty Centre, said although food subsidies were a possible solution, the best way to help struggling Australians was to increase the amount of assistance they are offered.

“We don’t need some kind of new version of a voucher programme or a rationing scheme – we need money,” she said.

“There are lots of things that would reduce the cost of living in a meaningful way for people on low incomes, but in this situation, it’s a crisis … the most straightforward and direct way to make sure that we can eat enough is to give us money.” - Ms O'Connell

