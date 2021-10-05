Grim Warning For WA Ahead Of Hard Borders Coming Down

With Western Australia the least vaccinated state in the country Health Minister Roger Cook warns there will be ‘consequences’.

"There will be consequences as a result of people not getting themselves vaccinated as we get towards those higher numbers," he said.

At this point in the state's rollout, Mr Cook said WA will likely hit 80 per cent in November or December.

“In the future we will need to have a situation whereby we have our borders play less of a role in terms of our public health measures and at that time we want to make sure we have very high vaccination rates" - MP Roger Cook

One reason for the vaccine hesitancy, according to Australian Medical Association's WA President Doctor Mark Duncan Smith is that there has been no Covid in the West.

"We do need to get on with things here in WA. Unfortunately having no Covid makes us a little bit complacent. But people just need to move forward, get vaccinated, protect yourself, protect your loved ones" - Dr Mark Duncan Smith

Meanwhile, in recent days Health authorities have been monitoring 12 infected crew members on board a bulk-carrier docked in Fremantle.

The oil and chemical tanker, Stolt Sakura, berthed on Saturday amid concerns some crew members had flu-like symptoms after departing Singapore.

In addition, an Australian Diplomatic Official and his family have also tested positive to the virus

Epidemiologist Professor Nancy Baxter said it's time for WA to catch up.

"We're going to have our 'Freedom Day' and Western Australia is going to have a ;Restriction Day'. So, really the more people that come up and get vaccinated, the less experience you need to have with Covid"

"You know you just don't need to experience any of this, but you need to get vaccinated in extremely high numbers to make that happen," she said.

"The best thing that can happen is that WA gets to an extremely high number of people vaccinated. So, that's what we are achieving in ACT, looks like we are going to be achieving in NSW and hopefully Victoria. Like, well over 90 per cent, so 95 per cent should be what we are all trying to target"

Professor Baxter warns when the border opens Covid will enter WA.

"The best thing that can happen is that WA gets to an extremely high number of people vaccinated. So, that's what we are achieving in ACT, looks like we are going to be achieving in NSW and hopefully Victoria. Like, well over 90 per cent, so 95 per cent should be what we are all trying to target" - Prof Nancy Baxter

Currently, 49.8 per cent of the eligible people in WA have been double dosed, while 66.6 per cent have had their first vaccine.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.