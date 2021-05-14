Grill'd Just Dropped The Recipe For Their Healthy Fried Chicken Burgers

If you're as addicted to Grill'd as we are, then you're probably pretty excited about their new Healthy Fried Chicken (HFC) Burgers!

The HFC Burger range is 100% natural, no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, is cooked in Aussie Extra Virgin Olive Oil and uses RSPCA Approved chicken breast which is free from hormones and chemicals. And just in case you weren't convinced, the Grill'd team have dropped the recipe to prove there's no hidden nasties or secret ingredients being used!

This isn't just a list of ingredients, it's the full recipe including how to cook and construct it.

The full recipe is available on their website.

Of course often you just don't have time to cook a burger at home, so you can still make your way down to your local Grill'd to pick up one of the range.

There are four HFC burgers on the Grill'd menu:

HFC Classic: Healthy Fried Chicken with dill pickles, cos lettuce and egg mayo

Healthy Fried Chicken with dill pickles, cos lettuce and egg mayo HFC BLAT: Healthy Fried Chicken with crispy bacon, avocado, cos lettuce, tomato and herbed mayo

Healthy Fried Chicken with crispy bacon, avocado, cos lettuce, tomato and herbed mayo HFC Smokey: Healthy Fried Chicken with dill pickles, slaw, Spanish onion and chipotle mayo

Healthy Fried Chicken with dill pickles, slaw, Spanish onion and chipotle mayo HFC Hot: Healthy Fried Chicken with Grill’d Hawthorn hot sauce, jalapenos, slaw, shredded carrot, Spanish onion and egg mayo

You can find your local Grill'd and check out the rest of the menu HERE.

