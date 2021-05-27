Grill'd Is Celebrating National Burger Day With Free Burger Vouchers & We Are All About It

Because we don't make friends with salad

Attention all of you hungry dieters!

Tomorrow is National Burger Day so you can officially put down the salad and sink your teeth into something a little more greasy and substantial! 

Not that a lot of us need an excuse to gorge on a big ol burger, nevertheless, there is a day entirely dedicated to celebrating the gift that is burgers and we are totally here for it. 

How can you join in the celebration? Well, healthy burger gurus Grill'd and delivery veterans Deliver are more than fronting up for the occasion! 

Grill'd has officially announced that in the spirit of National Burger Day, they will be giving away 7000 free burgers.

YES, seven THOUSAND. 

The news follows the official release off their brand new Healthy Fried Chicken (HFC) menu, answering our prayers and cleansing us of our usual fried food guilt.

The healthy burger franchise are giving back to the community through random acts of kindness, surprising lucky customers with free burger vouchers throughout the day. 

While Grill'd are practically throwing free burgers at us, Deliveroo are offering 50% off some of their most popular Burgers. 

Just some of the participating restaurants in metro areas include: 

Adelaide

  • Burgertec - Cheeseburger
  • Burger Boss - Boss Single Burger
  • Nordburger - Bacon Double)
  • Yankee’s Burger Bar Rundle St - Beef Junior

Brisbane

  • Big Roddy’s Rippin Rib Shack, Fortitude Valley - Cheeseburger
  • Brooklyn Depot Express, Hamilton - Brooklyn Classic
  • Hashtag Burgers and Waffles - Simple Sally
  • Mad Burger, West End - The Original 
  • Seoul Bistro Sunnybank - Japa Burger

Canberra

  • Fricken Fried Chicken - Fricken Burger
  • Grease Monkey - Greasy

Gold Coast

  • Burgers on Scarborough - Schnitzel Burger
  • Burger’d Ashmore - Royale with Cheese
  • Chickery Chick - Schnitzel Works Burger

Melbourne

  • 8 Bit, Footscray - 8bit with Cheese
  • The B.East, CBD - Classic
  • The B.East, Brunswick Street - Classic
  • The B.East, Collingwood - Classic
  • Burgertory, Chapel Street - Joel
  • Burgertory, Footscray - Joel
  • Burgertory, Kensington - Joel
  • Burgertory, Braybrook - Joel
  • Burgertory, Niddrie - Joel
  • Burgertory, Bulleen - Joel
  • Burgertory, Black Rock - Joel
  • Burgertory, Werribee - Joel
  • Royal Stacks, Chadstone - Single Stack
  • Royal Stacks, Brunswick - Single Stack
  • Royal Stacks, Collins Street (CBD) - Single Stack

Perth

  • Chimek, Southern River - OG Chicken Burger
  • Chimek, Northbridge - OG Chicken Burger
  • Chimek, Victoria Park - OG Chicken Burger
  • Jus Burgers, Subiaco - Wagyu Beef Americano
  • Jus Burgers, Leederville - Wagyu Beef Americano
  • RoyAl’s Chicken and Burgers, Vic Park - The Stanley
  • RoyAl’s Chicken and Burgers, Wembley - The Stanley
  • RoyAl’s Chicken and Burgers, Northbridge - The Stanley

Sydney

  • Bar Luca - BL Beef
  • BL Burgers, Parramatta - BL Beef
  • BL Burgers, Darlinghurst - BL Beef
  • BondiTony’s Burger Joint - Trippin Seahorse
  • Inferno Grill, Pyrmont - Lord Of The Fries
  • Inferno Grill, Maroubra - Lord Of The Fries
  • Loaded by BL, Newtown - BL Beef
  • Loaded by BL, Ed Square - BL Beef
  • Macelleria Bondi - Classico
  • Mary’s, Circular Quay - Mary’s Burger
  • Mary’s, CBD - Mary’s Burger
  • Slide N Shake, Neutral Bay - EBB
  • Slide N Shake, Haymarket - EBB
  • Slide N Shake, Willoughby - EBB

So, if you're looking for an excuse to break free of your diet, even just for one meal, tomorrow is your chance to indulge in your favourite burger, completely guilt free! 

Go forth and burger!

