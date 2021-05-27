Grill'd Is Celebrating National Burger Day With Free Burger Vouchers & We Are All About It

Attention all of you hungry dieters!

Tomorrow is National Burger Day so you can officially put down the salad and sink your teeth into something a little more greasy and substantial!

Not that a lot of us need an excuse to gorge on a big ol burger, nevertheless, there is a day entirely dedicated to celebrating the gift that is burgers and we are totally here for it.

How can you join in the celebration? Well, healthy burger gurus Grill'd and delivery veterans Deliver are more than fronting up for the occasion!

Grill'd has officially announced that in the spirit of National Burger Day, they will be giving away 7000 free burgers.

YES, seven THOUSAND.

The news follows the official release off their brand new Healthy Fried Chicken (HFC) menu, answering our prayers and cleansing us of our usual fried food guilt.

The healthy burger franchise are giving back to the community through random acts of kindness, surprising lucky customers with free burger vouchers throughout the day.

While Grill'd are practically throwing free burgers at us, Deliveroo are offering 50% off some of their most popular Burgers.

Just some of the participating restaurants in metro areas include:

Adelaide

Burgertec - Cheeseburger

Burger Boss - Boss Single Burger

Nordburger - Bacon Double)

Yankee’s Burger Bar Rundle St - Beef Junior

Brisbane

Big Roddy’s Rippin Rib Shack, Fortitude Valley - Cheeseburger

Brooklyn Depot Express, Hamilton - Brooklyn Classic

Hashtag Burgers and Waffles - Simple Sally

Mad Burger, West End - The Original

Seoul Bistro Sunnybank - Japa Burger

Canberra

Fricken Fried Chicken - Fricken Burger

Grease Monkey - Greasy

Gold Coast

Burgers on Scarborough - Schnitzel Burger

Burger’d Ashmore - Royale with Cheese

Chickery Chick - Schnitzel Works Burger

Melbourne