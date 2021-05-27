Grill'd Is Celebrating National Burger Day With Free Burger Vouchers & We Are All About It

- Entertainment NewsGrill'd Is Celebrating National Burger Day With Free Burger Vouchers & We Are All About It
Because we don't make friends with salad
Attention all of you hungry dieters!
Tomorrow is National Burger Day so you can officially put down the salad and sink your teeth into something a little more greasy and substantial!
Not that a lot of us need an excuse to gorge on a big ol burger, nevertheless, there is a day entirely dedicated to celebrating the gift that is burgers and we are totally here for it.
How can you join in the celebration? Well, healthy burger gurus Grill'd and delivery veterans Deliver are more than fronting up for the occasion!
Grill'd has officially announced that in the spirit of National Burger Day, they will be giving away 7000 free burgers.
YES, seven THOUSAND.
The news follows the official release off their brand new Healthy Fried Chicken (HFC) menu, answering our prayers and cleansing us of our usual fried food guilt.
The healthy burger franchise are giving back to the community through random acts of kindness, surprising lucky customers with free burger vouchers throughout the day.
While Grill'd are practically throwing free burgers at us, Deliveroo are offering 50% off some of their most popular Burgers.
Just some of the participating restaurants in metro areas include:
Adelaide
Brisbane
- Big Roddy’s Rippin Rib Shack, Fortitude Valley - Cheeseburger
- Brooklyn Depot Express, Hamilton - Brooklyn Classic
- Hashtag Burgers and Waffles - Simple Sally
- Mad Burger, West End - The Original
- Seoul Bistro Sunnybank - Japa Burger
Canberra
- Fricken Fried Chicken - Fricken Burger
- Grease Monkey - Greasy
Gold Coast
- Burgers on Scarborough - Schnitzel Burger
- Burger’d Ashmore - Royale with Cheese
- Chickery Chick - Schnitzel Works Burger
Melbourne