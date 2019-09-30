Griffith Spring Fest Is Back For Another Year Of Floral Bliss

The annual Griffith Spring Festival is back for it's 29th year in a row and is ready to celebrate hard-working, Griffith green thumbs!

There is so much to see this year, with seven gorgeous gardens transformed into creative, strategically trimmed masterpieces, embracing the true spirit of spring.

Spectators will learn how to create eye-catching floral displays in small, tight spaces and how to tame and maintain large, rural gardens along the way.

The gardens featured in this years festival include, Trish and Lou Sartor, Lawrence Salvestrin and Tori Horder's Davit Farm, Mick and Marj Careri's Rosewood Park on Stokes and many more.

Griffith City Council's Event Coordinator Georgina Horton says this year's interactive event will host talks, workshops and tours, so keen Griffith gardeners leave with some new tricks and tips to help cultivate their own gardens.

“As well as open gardens, there’ll be talks provided by experts on topics ranging from worm farming and a DIY bird bath workshop, as well as lunch, morning and afternoon tea/ refreshments available at the gardens,” - Georgina Horton

For those wanting a more personalised tour of the gardens, the Visitor Information Centre will once again be offering bus tours, so visitors can enjoy the true beauty of spring and delicious food on offer from the comfort of their seat, thanks to sponsor Roy Spagnolo & Associates.

Chairperson of the Spring Fest Working Group, Councillor Rina Mercuri says visitors should take FULL advantage of the outstanding bus services.

“The buses really are great value and hassle free, you get five gardens, a light lunch, a winery visit and tasting, and a local driver to give you all the local information and show you the hospitality Griffith is known for,” - Councillor Rina Mercury

