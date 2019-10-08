Griffith's Australia Day Awards Will Recognise Excellence In Our Community

There's so many great things to love about Australia, from our music to our meat pies and Bunnings sausage sizzles.

But most of all, we have the people to celebrate!

The Australia Day awards recognise volunteers, young people, events, and achievements from throughout 2019 that have made an important contribution to our community.

“Griffith is extremely fortunate to have many locals who consistently go above and beyond and this is a good way to make sure their efforts are acknowledged.” - Australia Day Working Group Chair, Cr Christine Stead

Nominations are now open in the following categories:

Citizen of the Year

Junior Citizen of the Year

Young Citizen of the Year

Project of the Year

Sports person of the Year

Sports Team of the Year

Young Sportsperson of the Year

Sports Club Person of the Year

Environmental Citizen of the Year

Nominations will be open from Monday 14th October to Friday 6th December, 2019. Nomination forms are available online at griffith.nsw.gov.au/australiaday.

