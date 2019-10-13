Griffith Base Hospital Design Unveiled

Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) has unveiled the concept design for the $250 million Griffith Base Hospital Redevelopment and is seeking your feedback.

MLHD Chief Executive Jill Ludford said the concept design had been developed in consultation with the hospital’s user groups and key stakeholders.

“We’re inviting hospital staff and the wider community to submit their feedback before 1 December 2019 – we’re keen to hear your views,” Ms Ludford said.

“The concept design for the Griffith Base Hospital Redevelopment will deliver all key clinical services under one roof in a new, purpose designed building to support contemporary models of care.”

The three storey building will include rehabilitation, surgical, and medical inpatient units; as well as maternity, nursery, paediatrics, renal and oncology services. There will also be links with St Vincent’s Private Community Hospital to promote sharing of services.



“There is currently construction activity on-site as the redevelopment includes a number of early and enabling works to allow the continued operation of the health service while the new hospital is being constructed,” Ms Ludford said.

The new Griffith Base Hospital is forecast to be completed by 2024. The concept design is available for viewing and public comment on the Murrumbidgee Local Health District website here as well as being on display in the Griffith Base Hospital.

Public information sessions on the concept design will be hosted by members of the redevelopment project team at:

Griffith Central shopping mall – Thursday 17 October, 12.00pm to 2.00pm

Griffith Exies Club – Thursday 17 October, 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Drop-in information sessions will be held in the surrounding communities:

Darlington Point (outside the Post Office) – Friday 18 October, 11.00am – 1.00pm

Yenda (outside the Newsagency) – Thursday 24 October, 9.00am – 11.00am.

You can see the plans & designs here. The concept design will also be on display in the Griffith City Council Library.

For further information, you can contact the project team via email: [email protected]

