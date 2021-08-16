Grey's Anatomy Star Kelly McCreary Confirms She's Expecting Her First Baby!

Calling all hospital staff (and fans) our favourite doctor is expecting!

Grey's Anatomy star Kelly McCreary aka Dr. Maggie Pierce has confirmed she is expecting her first baby with 'The Director' legend aka Pete Chatmon!

The couple both took to Instagram to announce the exciting news and raise awareness for the March of Dimes charity which aims to support the health of all moms & babies!



The future parents have been hitched since May 2019 after they were introduced on the set of Grey's Anatomy two years earlier, honesty what a match made in heaven!

Congratulations to the new little family!

