Grey’s Anatomy’s Season 17 Storyline Will Include The Coronavirus Pandemic

As a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, many of our favourite TV shows have had to cut production short.

Grey’s Anatomy had just four episodes left to film before its finale, but now, the show’s executive producer Krista Vernoff says they’ve had to shift their focus to next season and make some important changes.

Speaking at the ‘Quaranstreaming: Comfort TV That Keeps Us Going’ panel, hosted by the Television Academy and streaming at Emmys.com, Vernoff said that next season “we’re going to address this pandemic for sure.

“There’s no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes."

She explained how the show creators' conversations with doctors have changed dramatically this year.

"Every year, we have doctors come and tell us their stories, and usually they're telling their funniest or craziest stories. This year, it has felt more like therapy.

"The doctors come in and we're the first people they're talking to about these types of experiences they're having.

“They are literally shaking and trying not to cry, they're pale, and they're talking about it as war—a war that they were not trained for.

“And that's been one of our big conversations about Owen, is that he's actually trained for this in a way that most of the other doctors aren't."

Veroff said it was "really painful" listening to the stories from real life medical staff about the pandemic and believes the show "has an opportunity and a responsibility to tell some of those stories."​

Originally, Grey’s Anatomy and its spinoff show, Station 19, were meant to crossover with shared storylines. Now however, Veroff has told E! Online plans have changed.

“We had to go into some of the episodes of Station 19 and pull some scenes and some dialogue, but not too much," she said.

"It's more going to affect Grey's in the fall, like we had built to a finale that we didn't get to shoot. We didn't get to shoot the last four episodes, so for sure what we were planning to do is changing, and we want to keep some of it and some of it's going to change. We're not going to do a bombing on Station 19's finale and then do it on Grey's [next season].”

She continued, “We can't just pick up with the plan that we had for the finale as the premiere. I don't think that's gonna work.

"I think that we have some material in the can that we want to air in some way, and I think that we will take what was going to be episode 1622 and we will keep some of the storylines, but we have to find a way to turn it into a premiere, and premieres and finales are different from, you know, random episodes. So we've got our work cut out for us."

Sounds like Season 17 of Grey's Anatomy will be like no other!

