Greenvale To Become Home For Massive Military Facility

Plans for a massive new military facility in North Queensland moved a step closer to becoming a reality, with the Queensland State Government signing an agreement for the use of land at Greenvale.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk struck the deal on Wednesday, concluding four years of deliberations.

302,000 hectares of land at the Greenvale site, 200km north of Townsville, were set to facilitate the Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative.

The military base would be home to 14,000 members of the Singapore Armed Forces, who would train at the location for 18 weeks each year over a 25-year period.

Construction of the base was slated to begin mid-2022, creating 600 jobs and injecting $36 million into the North Queensland economy for each year of its development.

Military facilities at Shoalwater Bay, north of Rockhampton, were also set to be extended.

