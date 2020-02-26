Green Thumbs & Flower Lovers! Head To The Welshpool Autumn Flower Show This March!

Whether you're a bit of a green thumb or you're just interested in looking at some beautiful floral displays, the 59th Welshpool Autumn Flower Show on March 6 & 7.

There will be a range of exhibits for you to enjoy - trees & shrubs, vegetables, floral art & everything in between!

You can pick up a show program from the Welshpool Post Office, Foster Newsagency, and Yarram Courthouse Information Centre.

Date: Friday, March 6-Saturday, March 7

Time: 1:30-5pm | 10am-4pm

Location: Welshpool Memorial Hall: 49 Main Street, Welshpool

Cost: $3 & open to all ages

For more info, head to www.visitpromcountry.com.au/event/welshpool-autumn--flower-show-1

Missed the show? Catch up with Anna Dare here: