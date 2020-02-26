Green Thumbs & Flower Lovers! Head To The Welshpool Autumn Flower Show This March!
Plants & refreshments
Whether you're a bit of a green thumb or you're just interested in looking at some beautiful floral displays, the 59th Welshpool Autumn Flower Show on March 6 & 7.
There will be a range of exhibits for you to enjoy - trees & shrubs, vegetables, floral art & everything in between!
You can pick up a show program from the Welshpool Post Office, Foster Newsagency, and Yarram Courthouse Information Centre.
Date: Friday, March 6-Saturday, March 7
Time: 1:30-5pm | 10am-4pm
Location: Welshpool Memorial Hall: 49 Main Street, Welshpool
Cost: $3 & open to all ages
For more info, head to www.visitpromcountry.com.au/event/welshpool-autumn--flower-show-1
