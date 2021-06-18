Green Light Given To SA International Student Quarantine Hub

International students will be back in SA within months, with Canberra approving the Parafield Airport quarantine hub.

International students have been given the thumbs up to return to Adelaide after the Morrison government approved the plan for a student quarantine hub for South Australia.

As early as September its anticipated up to 160 students will be able to quarantine at Parafield Airport-based Flight Training Adelaide.

The Premier submitted the plan three weeks ago after Chief Health Officer Nicola Spurrier confirmed it was “fully compliant with SA Health protocols”.

With international education a significant part of SA’s economy, contributing in excess of $2 billion to the state pre-pandemic, Mr Marshall said there is still more work to be done, but the plan "meets all the necessary protocols required by the Federal Government".

“It’s also important to note that no returning Australian will be impacted by the plan, as it will be done outside the current caps, and the institutions and students will bear the costs of flights and quarantine.” - Premier Steven Marshall

Students will have to undergo daily COVID-19 testing, and “risk assessment” as the COVID-19 situation evolves.

