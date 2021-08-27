Green Light Given For Teenagers To Get Vaccinated From Mid September

Parents can book teenagers between the ages of 12 to 15 to get the Pfizer vaccine at GP clinics from September 13 onwards.

The Vaccine Watchdog has approved the use of Pfizer on teenagers across Australia and is now urging those 12 years and over to come forward for the jab. State vaccination clinics will also offer teenager appointments but eligibility requirements will be announced by the state governments.

It comes just hours after the state’s back to school roadmap was announced. But as demand has sky-rocketed for the Pfizer vaccine, supply issues will no doubt be a barrier to the rollout.

At GP clinics, many Pfizer vaccination appointments have been booked out until November as they prepare to open up to under 40s next week.

Advice from The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation states,

“Vaccinating adolescents is anticipated to contribute to a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 transmission in the broader population. Vaccination of adolescents would likely contribute to reducing school-based transmission. Many of these studies were conducted prior to detection of the Delta and other VoCs with higher transmissibility, suggesting even greater benefit from vaccination.”

Schools will also be offered a mass vaccination program. Currently, 32% of Australians are fully vaccinated.

