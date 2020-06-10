Greece Are Luring Travellers By Cutting Flight Costs Post COVID-19!

As restrictions across the country are slowly being lifted and the number of documented Coronavirus cases across the word are dropping, we are beginning to see a light at the end of the tunnel in the form of a potential overseas holiday, in the not so distant future.

Now, before you get too excited, international travel is still not happening BUT, this hasn't stopped some countries from enticing tourists, encouraging them to visit when travel restrictions are finally lifted.

Greece are one of the countries opening themselves up to new visitors as the risk of COVID-19 decreases.

Part of the lure involves cutting the VAT (Value Added Tax) or GST (Goods and Services Tax) from 24 percent to 13 percent on all transport; so basically, this means flights, buses, trains and any connection flights around Greece will be a whole lot cheaper.

Australia is one of the nations Greece will be accepting into the country, with all flights restricted to Thessaloniki or Athens until July 1st; following this date, visitors can fly into all destinations.

The tourism period for Greece kicks off June 15, with seasonal hotels reopening their doors once again.

According to information supplied by Hellenic Republic's Ministry of Foreign Affairs website...

"Compulsory testing and quarantine will be limited only to travellers, irrespective of nationality, arriving from airports of affected areas with high risk of transmission of the Covid-19 infection, as assessed by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency."

Greece took action against the virus very early on, executing a nationwide lockdown and limiting the countries deaths to 182, with most of the cases and fatalities kept to the mainland, leaving many popular islands, beloved by travellers, safe from the virus.

Unfortunately, for Australians, you're going to have to wait longer than June 15 with the Australian Government enforcing a complete ban on international travel unless you have a bloody good reason.

So DO NOT book your tickets just yet! But look, I'm not here to take the wind out of your sails, so if you're already excited about the news, nothing's stopping you from jumping into the planning stage now!

See you in Mykonos champs!

