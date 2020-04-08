Greater Shepparton City Council Offers Special Grant To Local Businesses

The Greater Shepparton City Council are facilitating businesses transitioning to online and e-commerce facilities as part of the COVID-19 quick response grant.

The grant was welcomed as part of the Stage one Economic Response to COVID-19 Package, opening up a pool consisting of $120,000 dollars with $3000 accessible to each applicant as a one-off payment.

The grant will remain accessible until the funds are completely exhausted or until the deadline on August 1st, 2020.

Here are just a few examples of the expenditure that may be funded by the grant:

E-Commerce Platform (selling & receiving payment online)

Website design & development

Online content development (web pages, mobile apps, audio & visual media)

Digital marketing & promotion

Mentoring and training in online & e-commerce activities

Mayor Councillor Seema Abdullah says businesses have been forced to adapt to the current circumstances.

“Many of our local businesses have had to get creative and think outside the box in order to adapt to the uncertainty of COVID-19,” - Cr Abdullah

Mayor Abdullah says small businesses should definitely be applying for the grant and attempting to stay ahead of the constantly changing situation.

“We encourage our local businesses to apply for this funding, and hope it can provide some assistance to those who may be doing it tough at this time.” - Cr Abdullah

For more information on the grant, including eligibility and applications, follow the link through to the website.

