Greater Bank Are Giving $3000 A Month To Local Community Support Groups

COVID-19 has made 2020 a very tough year for everybody, which surprisingly has brought out the best in our community.

Whether it be food donations, clothing, mental health assistance, Australians have come together to take care of those who need a helping hand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greater Bank wants to give back to those who have already given so much and as of November 2020 will be expanding their community funding program to the Mid North Coast, which includes the Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree and Forster branches.

To reward community groups for their support, each month GreaterMidNorthCoast will be giving away $3000 to be split among three community groups from across the Mid North Coast.

A whopping $2000 will be awarded to the community group with the most votes and $500 each to the two runner up community groups.

Greater Bank are excited to do their part for the local community groups, who have gone out of their way to make the lives of locals that little bit easier during such a tough time in history.

If you'd like to nominate a community group for their support efforts, follow the link through to the website and in 100 words, explain what this particular organisation is doing to help their community.

Good luck!