Great News: Massage Sandals From Your Local Chemist Are Now In Fashion

Move over Birkenstocks and Adidas slides, this summer another old school sandal is about to dominate our streets!

According to fashion insiders, Maseur sandals are set to be the hottest shoewear trend for the warmer months.

What are Maseur sandals? Oh only those massage sandals they sell at pharmacies, which were really popular in the 90s.

We’re here for this trend. Bring on the comfort. 

You can grab some from your local pharmacy or if you can’t be bothered heading to the shops they are also available on Amazon.

Entertainment News Team

