Great, Mariah Carey Has Dropped A New Xmas Song We Can Obsess Over

She said it was time!

Mariah Carey called it earlier this week and officially announced we can start getting ready for the festive season now Halloween is done and dusted.

She's kicked off the festivities with a new song called 'Fall In Love At Christmas', a collab with Khalid and Kirk Franklin and look... someone pour the EGG NOG!

Brilliant. ANOTHER song of hers for us to get all obsessed over! Nice work Mimi!

You can get your hands on the song here.

5 November 2021

