Grant Denyer & Yvie Jones To Host Hit Network Summer Breakfast

The Hit Network today announced Grant Denyer and Yvie Jones will join forces to host a national Summer Breakfast show across metro markets, from December 9 for two weeks.

Both are well-known to the Hit Network audience with Grant having recently hosted 2Day FM breakfast and Yvie covering Fifi Box’s maternity leave on Fox FM. Together they will bring a summer breakfast show that is full of laughs and will make people feel good as they start their day.

Head of the Hit Network, Gemma Fordham said, “Grant and Yvie are both much loved members of the Hit Network and we are thrilled to announced they will be on air this December as part of our national summer breakfast line-up.”

Catch Grant & Yvie, 6am-9am weekdays from Monday December 9rd to Friday December 20 across the Hit Network’s metro markets. 2Day FM will continue with Music for Breakfast over summer.