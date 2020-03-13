Grant Denyer Reveals There May Not Be A DWTS Audience Due To Coronavirus

Grant Denyer joined the Hit Network this morning and revealed talks will be happening today at Channel 10 about the live audience for Dancing with the Stars and whether or not they will still be allowed to attend on Sunday night.

Grant said it is a great concern saying they will be reconsidering their position on the live audience, because they want to ensure the fans, crew and everyone is looked after.

He also commented on rumours some people on the show weren't being paid!



