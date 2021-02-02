Grant Denyer Reveals The Hardest Part About Watching Dr Chris Brown Host ‘I’m A Celeb’

- Entertainment NewsGrant Denyer Reveals The Hardest Part About Watching Dr Chris Brown Host ‘I’m A Celeb’
Pun intended.
Network Ten
He came in as runner up of this season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after enduring hunger and spine-tingling challenges.
But how did presenter Grant Denyer feel watching someone else host a TV show?
The man himself joined the Hit Network’s Gawndy & Maz on air this morning to talk about his time on the show and his thoughts on Dr Chris Brown!
Take a listen:
2 February 2021
Article by:
Entertainment News Team