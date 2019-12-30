Grant Denyer Proves That Sinking Pink Guava Vodka Cruisers Is A Major Vibe For 2020

Tbh same

Article heading image for Grant Denyer Proves That Sinking Pink Guava Vodka Cruisers Is A Major Vibe For 2020

We literally can't think of anything better than kicking back with a nice cold bevvie on a seaside vaycay and Grant Denyer seems to agree.

Especially when it comes to this delicious Aussie classic.

In an Instagram post in typical Denyer style, he joked that he is still very much macho as he chugged back a pink guava Vodka Cruiser while on vacation with his family.

Post

"Brute mode engaged. I'm a guava guy, so what. Call me girly and I'll scratch your eyes out d***head," he wrote. 

TBH same, just send it Denyer!

Eve Swain

