Grant Denyer Announces Wife Chezzi Is Pregnant!

Australia's favourite family, The Denyers are getting a new addition! Grant and Chezzi Denyer took to social media tonight to announce that they are expecting their third child.

Actually, they handed the reigns to their daughters Scout and Sailor to make the announcement...

In the video, the girls revealed Chezzi hasn't been so well and that she's due in March 2021. As for potential names, the girls want to call the baby Sierra or Watermelon haha!

We're SO excited for them!

