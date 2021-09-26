Grammy Award-Winning Artist Refuses To Leave The Masked Singer

Hughesy tells all

Article heading image for Grammy Award-Winning Artist Refuses To Leave The Masked Singer

via Network 10

Well, this is a bit awkward.

Last night’s episode of The Masked Singer saw Kyle Sandilands unmasked in a one-night-only appearance as a member of the Paw Patrol, but it’s what happened with Atlantis that’s left us scratching our heads.

Hughesy has revealed Grammy Award-winning soul singer-songwriter, Macy Gray, refused to leave the show after being unmasked.

Let’s just say, it’s not a situation we want to be in.

Find out what went down:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android:

Nick Barrett

26 September 2021

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Entertainment
TV
The Masked Singer
Listen Live!
Hit
Entertainment
TV
The Masked Singer
Hit
Entertainment
TV
The Masked Singer
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs