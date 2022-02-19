Grace Tame Slams Media Outlets Over Discrediting Photo

This article contains references to drug use, sexual assault, and child sexual abuse.

Grace Tame hit back on Saturday afternoon at those who "sought to discredit" her by publishing an old photograph of her as a teenager with a water pipe, also known as a bong.

In an open letter on Twitter, the former Australian of the Year said that the recent circulation of a photo taken in 2014 from a now deleted Instagram account, has let her down as an advocate of the survivor community.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

In another stoic act, Ms Tame has called out what she said was the “shaming of survivors”.

“Whilst we must acknowledge the harm that drugs can cause, if we want to have an OPEN and HONEST discussion about child sexual abuse in this country, we must also have an open and honest discussion about trauma and what that can look like,” Ms Tame wrote.

"It can be ugly. It can look like drugs. Like self-harm, skipping school, getting impulsive tattoos and all kinds of other unconscious, self-destructive, maladaptive coping mechanisms."

"Whilst I do not seek to glorify, sanitise or normalise any of these things, I also do not seek to shame or judge survivors for ANY of their choices,” she declared.

"For anyone who needs to hear this: it is NOT YOUR FAULT."

In an unexpected response to support for Grace Tame throughout the week was a record amount of donations made to The Grace Tame Foundation.

"On that note, [it] is with a swollen heart that I wish to thank the legions of strangers and friends alike from all over Australia who showed up and showed out for survivors by calling out the unnecessary shaming stunt on Monday," Ms Tame wrote.

"Our foundation received a record amount of donations that day, bringing us one step closer to a future free from the sexual abuse of children and others."

In slamming the ignorance of media outlets to how trauma affects people, Tame then shared some of her own experiences, hoping that the media-circus like the one she faced this week “never does this to an abuse survivor ever again”.

If you or someone you care about needs support, please call LifeLine Australia on 13 11 14, the National Sexual Assault, Family & Domestic Violence Counselling Line – 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) or MensLine Australia on 1300 789 978.

If life is in danger, call 000.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.