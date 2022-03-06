Grace Tame & Brittany Higgins Team Up For Powerful Campaign

Former Australian of the year Grace Tame has teamed up with Brittany Higgins and a number of other prominent women to take a stand against violence and discrimination against women.

The powerful group of women are renewing calls to have Prime Minister Scott Morrison implement safety protocols to protect both women and children from assault, harassment and discrimination.

The group have released a video on the eve of International Women’s Day as part of a campaign to push for new policies.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

The video includes, Lucy Turnbull, Christine Holgate, former Liberal MP Julia Banks, film maker Larissa Behrendt, the president of the Australian Council of Trade Unions Michele O’Neil, youth advocate Yasmin Poole, businesswoman Wendy McCarthy, Paralympic Gold medallist Madison de Rozario and The Parenthood’s Georgie Dent.

The video presses the government to implement the [email protected] report, which will force employees to better protect their staff from sexual harassment.

The campaign also calls for 10 days paid family leave and domestic violence leave, the implementation of the National Plan for First Nations Women and Girls which ensures employment for women with disabilities, clearer child sexual assault laws and official efforts toward closing the gender pay gap.

The group are also pushing for consent education in schools, workplaces, universities and homes.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.