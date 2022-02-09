Grace Tame & Brittany Higgins Address National Press Club

This article contains references to rape, sexual assault and child sexual abuse.

Former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins and 2021 Australian of the Year Grace Tame spoke at a highly anticipated sold-out National Press Club in Canberra on Wednesday.

It followed Prime Minister Scott Morrison's formal apology on Tuesday to Brittany Higgins and others who experienced sexual harassment, sexual assault or bullying while working in parliament house.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Ms Higgins spoke first saying that "too little has changed" since she made the decision to speak out, “knowing that it would mean quitting my job and likely leaving Canberra, knowing it would mean subjecting myself to judgement, to vitriol, to political hit jobs and online hate”.

“I spoke out because I wanted the next generation of staffers to work in a better place. To take up a dream job like I did. And for it to live up to their hopes and not betray them,” she said.

The former Liberal staffer slammed Scott Morrison for his address last year where he revealed that his wife Jenny helped him understand the seriousness of her rape allegations by thinking about it as a father.

“What would you want to happen if it were our girls?" Morrison said, quoting his wife.

But Higgins also offered her thanks to the Prime Minister and Opposition leader Anthony Albanese for yesterday's apology to women who have faced sexual assault and harassment at Parliament.

“It was encouraging, and an important sentiment, but I am cognisant that, at this point in time, they are still only words,” Ms Higgins said.

“Actions are what matter, and what will be the true test of whether the government is committed to creating systemic change. Task forces are great. Codes of conduct are important. But only if it’s paired with institutional change.”

Ms Higgins remarked that she was frightened that the “national moment of reckoning,” was slipping away.

Then leaving little to the imagination, and in an act of solidarity was a 'no holds barred' Grace Tame, who blasted online trolls, her assailant, political agendas, and the Prime Minister’s Cabinet.

The 2021 Australian of the Year started her address by sharing her story of being groomed and repeatedly sexually assaulted by a teacher.

In a vehement delivery, Tame admitted that "one of the more complex challenges...is walking the fine line between sexual assault and child abuse survivor advocacy" and that she is not just a voice for women.

"I am not just an advocate for women," she said. "I am an advocate for all survivors of child sexual abuse, many of whom are male. We must preserve that nuance."

Finishing her address with something constructive, Ms Tame presented the government with a challenge to take the issue of abuse "in all its forms" more seriously.

"I mean proactive, preventative measures - not these reactive, Band-Aid, electioneering stunts like acknowledging past harm at the last minute. If you don't take a strong stance to condemn abuse, you enable it."

The staunch advocate also cited the need for funding toward prevention education, along with a national, consistent, legislative change.

"Still today, perpetrators of abuse find safety in outdated, inconsistent legislation which both protects them and perpetuates social ignorance." - Grace Tame

In the end, both women have inspired a movement of actionable change and they will not go quietly into the night, instead they will rage against the dying of the light.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.