Grab Yourself These Drool-Worthy Baos For Just $5

Prepare yourselves, Adelaide, Friday nights are just about to get a lot tastier.

Kicking off on February 21st, Madame Hanoi’s new Bao Bar will be giving away eight various types of delicious bao buns to munch on for just $5.

And yes, there is a dessert bao too!

The deal will be on until April 24th, from 5pm – 7pm every freakin' Friday!

The different types of bao buns include:

Spicy tofu, pickled carrot, daikon, yuzu mayo

Crispy pork belly, hoisin sauce, chilli mayo

Chicken, mango, red chilli, Vietnamese mint

Wagyu beef cheek, pickled white cabbage, papaya, eggplant mayo

Chilli prawn, spring onion, chilli jam in a charcoal bao

Braised lamb shanks, Vietnamese beer lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf

Matcha bao, crispy okra, soy-glazed eggplant, sesame seed, spicy miso

Fried coconut bao, Pandan vanilla ice cream, caramel popcorn, raspberry candy, coconut sauce

Plus, there will be $8 drinks available on selected beer and wine. It's a no brainer really!

