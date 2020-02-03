Grab Your Guy-Liner, Short Stack Have Announced They're BACK!

Fans were distraught after their favourite punk haired, guy-liner wearing band Short Stack disbanded in 2016 but today they can rejoice, the boys are getting back together!

Shaun, Andy and Bradie made the announcement on their Facebook page yesterday that something BIG was coming...

We can only hope for new music, an album... a tour even?

While the boys have taken some time away from the spotlight in the last 5 years with Shaun making a move into real estate (and is now a DAD!), it seems as though they are ready to return into their fans lives.

The announcement sent the internet into a meltdown with the band trending on Twitter!

All we can say is we're ready to sway, sway baby with the boys once again!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!