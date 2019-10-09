There’s nothing more Australian than hot sun, warm waves and Cold Chisel.

The band's classic songs like Khe Sanh, Flame Trees, Bow River, My Baby, Cheap Wine, Saturday Night and You Got Nothing I Want have become the soundtrack to our summers.

If that sounds like a perfect day out to you, you're in luck because Cold Chisel have JUST announced their first ever outdoor summer tour, Blood Moon Tour 2020, playing 14 special outdoor shows in Australia and New Zealand this summer, playing on the beach, by the river and in the bush and quite possibly the last Cold Chisel tour.

Announcing the news in press conference streamed on Facebook today, the band's frontman Jimmy Barnes said it could be the final chance for fans to experience Cold Chisel live saying; "Maybe the last... if they miss it they'll be really f**king sorry".

As if seeing Chisel live isn't enough they'll be bringing along Australian music royalty, Paul Kelly, Hoodoo Gurus, Birds Of Tokyo, Troy Cassar-Daley, Magic Dirt and more along for the huge tour.

Pre-sale tickets will go on-sale on Wednesday 16 October at 2.00pm (local times) with General Public on-sale from Monday, 21 October at 11.00am (local times) via the official ticket links here.

It’s called the Blood Moon Tour 2020 - named after a rare lunar eclipse where the sun, earth and moon all briefly align before returning to their own orbits.

Fittingly the tour will boast a series of line-ups that are as rare and memorable as a Blood Moon.

In Sydney, Cold Chisel will be joined by the mighty Hoodoo Gurus.

Paul Kelly will be welcomed on four shows including Tamworth where he will be joined by country music icons Kasey Chambers and Troy Cassar-Daley.

Both WA shows will feature a “Best Of The West” line-up that includes hometown heroes like Birds Of Tokyo, Jebediah and Gyroscope while other guests to appear on at least one show include The Teskey Brothers, Busby Marou and The Detonators.

Beloved Kiwi band The Mutton Birds will reform just for the New Zealand gig while Birds of Tokyo will feature on seven different gigs and Magic Dirt on six. Every line-up is special.

Check out the details below:

COLD CHISEL PRE-SALE

Begins: Wednesday, 16 October at 2.00pm (local times)

Ends: Friday, 18 October at 2.00pm (local times)

or earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Monday, 21 October at 11.00am (local times)

BLOOD MOON TOUR 2020

Sydney tickets at ticketek.com.au

All other show tickets can be found at ticketmaster.com.au

Tuesday, 31 December 2019

Fremantle Park, Fremantle WA

'BEST OF THE WEST'

With Birds of Tokyo, Jebediah, Gyroscope, Carla Geneve

and The Southern River Band

Wednesday, 1 January 2020

Barnard Park, Busselton WA

‘BEST OF THE WEST’

With Birds of Tokyo, Jebediah, Gyroscope, Carla Geneve

and The Southern River Band



Saturday, 4 January 2020

Glenelg Beach, Adelaide SA

With Paul Kelly, The Teskey Brothers, The Detonators

and Tim Prestwich Band



Tuesday, 7 January 2020

All Saints Estate, Rutherglen VIC

A DAY ON THE GREEN

With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt



Friday, 10 January 2020

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

A DAY ON THE GREEN

With Birds of Tokyo, Magic Dirt and The Detonators



Saturday, 11 January 2020

Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong VIC

A DAY ON THE GREEN

With Paul Kelly, Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt



Saturday, 18 January 2020

Hope Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

With Birds of Tokyo and Busby Marou

Sunday, 19 January 2020

Scully Park, Tamworth NSW

‘THE BIGGEST MUSIC EVENT TAMWORTH HAS EVER SEEN’

With Paul Kelly, Kasey Chambers, Troy Cassar-Daley

and Charlie Collins



Friday, 24 January 2020

Bankwest Stadium, Parramatta, Sydney NSW

With Hoodoo Gurus, Birds of Tokyo and Busby Marou



Saturday, 25 January 2020

Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW

With Birds of Tokyo, Magic Dirt, Busby Marou and 19Twenty

Presented by By The C, Wave FM and MAX



Thursday, 30 January 2020

Stage 88, Canberra ACT

With Paul Kelly and Magic Dirt



Saturday, 1 February 2020

Heifer Station Wines, Orange NSW

A DAY ON THE GREEN

With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt



Wednesday, 5 February 2020

Wharepai Domain Tauranga, NZ

With special guests The Mutton Birds and The Bads and

introducing Sit Down in Front



Saturday, 8 February 2020

Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton QLD

A DAY ON THE GREEN

With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt

