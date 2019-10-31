Grab Your Butterfly Clips, Madison Avenue Are Getting Back Together!

If you grew up in Australia in the late 90's, you couldn't walk down the street without hearing Madison Avenue's 'Don't Call Me Baby'. While the bands time on the Aussie music scene was short (calling it a day in 2003) they left their mark.

Fast forward 20 years and the guys are getting back together!

Not only are they dropping a bunch of celebratory remixes of 'Don't Call Me Baby' (by Mousse T, Super Disco Club and more), Andy and Cheyne will be reuniting at this year's ARIA awards to present award!

What a time to be alive!

The ARIAs will be broadcast on Channel Nine on Wednesday, 27th November from The Star.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!